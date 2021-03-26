Emraan Hashmi is lately making a lot of noise. Be it his big-screen comeback with Mumbai Saga, first-ever collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre or ‘unofficially’ confirmed Tiger 3, the actor is surely one of the hot topics amongst Bollywood buffs. Today, we’ll be talking about one instance when the Shanghai actor ranked Sushant Singh Rajput above all young generation actors.

It traces back to the 4th season of the celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar had invited Emraan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the hot couch. It’s not KJo’s property if there’s no masala in it. And speaking of this particular episode, there was just too much to talk about. Especially, the rapid-fire round was on point, funny and intriguing.

During the famous rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan, Emraan was asked to rank the Bollywood actors from the younger lot in terms of the bright future in the industry. The options given by Karan Johar were Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Arranging the actors, Emraan Hashmi ranked Sushant Singh Rajput at the top, followed by Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Emraan Hashmi literally made us bow him the way he answered all questions with ease and spontaneity. To date, the rapid segment entertains us to our core. Speaking of one-word answers, Karan Johar had asked him what he would love to steal from Saif Ali Khan. With his usual straight face style, Emraan answered- his wife i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan. He even said that he would love to steal Abhishek Bachchan’s wife too.

