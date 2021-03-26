Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ everybody adored. The couple was together for over 6 years. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and they split around the same time when they were planning to tie the knot!

Post Sushant passed away, all eyes were on Ankita. People wanted to know about the pool of emotions she was going through, what was her take on the entire investigation and more! Lokhande has recently opened up on everything, starting from her relationship with SSR, their breakup and his death.

While many hailed Ankita Lokhande for sharing her heart out, a section of Sushant Singh Rajput fans has been trolling her. This isn’t the first time. The actress has been trolled for celebrating her birthday, lovey-dovey posts with beau Vicky Jain and so much more in the past.

Ankita Lokhande in her recent post has hinted that she stopped herself from revealing a major detail of her past with Sushant Singh Rajput. The beauty wrote, “I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t.” The post even featured a picture of Ankita, who seemed to be teary-eyed.

Check out the post below:

Well, we’re only left wondering what Ankita Lokhande has been hinting at. But that will now only remain a mystery unless she plans to really open up.

Meanwhile, Ankita in a recent interview revealed that she still doesn’t have the guts to write RIP on pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any pictures of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant,’” she told Bollywood Bubble.

