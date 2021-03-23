The whole world knows that Ankita Lokhande was madly in love with Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and began dating soon. After staying together for more than two years, it was SSR who decided to move on. But the Manikarnika actress gave up on a lot, including debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali led Bajirao Mastani and much more. Read on.

It was previously revealed that Ankita decided to sacrifice her career in order to see Sushant shine. They lived together and helped him both financially as well as emotionally, find a place in Bollywood. When SSR finally did find recognition, the couple unexpectedly called it quits.

Ankita Lokhande is now revealing the massive loses she faced in Bollywood because of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed, “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah (Khan) ma’am had offered me this film. I had met Shah Rukh Khan sir also. He had assured to give me the best debut. But back of the mind, I was in Macao, Sushant, Shah Rukh sir and I. I was like Bhagwan mera naa ho yaar.”

Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Ankita Lokhande Bajirao Mastani and warned that she’d regret if she rejects the offer. “I remember Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir telling me ‘Kar le Bajirao Mastani, warna bohot pachtayegi.’ But, I was like, ‘Nahi sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai’,” she further shared.

Ankita Lokhande concluded that she has no regrets whatsoever. She said, “Till today, I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I was just trying to build a man, and I did that. I was just trying to be very strong support of Sushant, and I did that.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. CBI is still investigating the case and is yet to come to a conclusion.

