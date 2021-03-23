Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut turns 34 today. It must be a happy celebration for her as she’s already received a National Award as an early treat. The beauty got recognized for the 4th time by the jury, this time for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga. But if you think she’s become a rebel after the struggles in her career, you’re wrong. She’s always been this way and below is startling proof!

Many wouldn’t know but Kangana’s father Amardeep Ranaut wanted her to be a doctor. He had done best from his end to provide the actress best of the education. However, she would refuse to go to school irrespective. But things turned upside down when he almost slapped her owing to her rejection.

Kangana Ranaut herself revealed it all on her Twitter last month. She shared, “My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth, he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15.”

The moment when Amardeep Ranaut tried to slap Kangana Ranaut, she held his hand and warned that she could slap back as well. “My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him ‘if you slap me I will slap you back,’” revealed the actress.

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back” pic.twitter.com/5nU6x6iQtL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Later, Amardeep Ranaut even shared his opinion of his daughter sharing family conversations on social media. He told a leading portal, “To make me understand the meaning of her struggle, she shared the private family conversation with public on social media. After seeing the response of the nation, I now understand what this battle is about.”

Kangana Ranaut is truly one of a kind. Happy Birthday, Queen!

