Disha Patani shares glimpse of her fav exercises

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video about her favourite go-to exercises.

Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell.

“Some of my fav go to exercises,” Disha Patani wrote as the caption.

Disha’s sister Khushboo wrote: “Damn (fire emojis). Burning sensation”

Disha Patani’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff‘s mother Ayesha wrote: “Woah Deeeeeshu”.

Disha’s upcoming release includes the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe”. Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film “Bharat”.

Disha also has “Ek Villain Returns” and “KTina” coming up.

Meanwhile, recently Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor dropped by on the sets of “Ek Villain Returns”, to meet the cast and crew of the film.

He spent time with director Mohit Suri and actors John Abraham and Disha Patani, and they discussed the progress of the film’s shoot.

John and Disha were happy to meet the yesteryears’ star and enjoyed their own fan moment. Before leaving, he gave his blessings to John, Disha and Mohit, and posed for photo-ops with them.

Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor are among names credited as the film’s producers.

Earlier, Suri said in a statement that he is glad to finally start the shooting the film. “I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong — making movies! I hope to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one,” said the director.

