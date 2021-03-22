Action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up to start shooting for “Heropanti 2” in the city. The film is scheduled to go on floors on April 3.

“Heropanti 2″ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films “Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3“.

“The first schedule of ‘Heropanti 2’ will be shot in Mumbai. They will decide on the other shooting spots depending on the Covid situation. Tiger will begin the shoot with a massive action sequence, preparation for which has already begun. Leading lady Tara Sutaria will join the team a week after Tiger Shroff starts shooting for the movie,” a source close to the production says.

Heropanti 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for ‘Heropanti 2‘.

“Heropanti 2” was announced in February 2020. On Tiger Shroff’s birthday this year, the makers even unveiled the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff says being known as new-age Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s father makes him feel really proud.

“I am so proud of him. In fact, he has inspired me to keep myself as healthy as possible and he inspires a lot of children to keep their health strong. I am so happy, God has been really kind and people who love him have been so kind. I’ve got a boost in my life and career also. I am known as Tiger’s father, which makes me feel really proud of him,” Jackie Shroff told IANS.

