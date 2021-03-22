Earlier today, Karan Johar answered one of the most asked questions of when Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is making her big Bollywood debut. Well, the director and producer will be announcing her debut film in July and meanwhile, we have got something for her fans that they can all relate with. It’s none other than her skincare regime.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old shared a video on her Instagram revealing her Sunday plans and gave a glimpse of her skincare regime.

Shanaya Kapoor’s skincare regime consists of minimalistic products that are totally accessible and inexpensive. Let’s take a look:

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Gel Moussant –

The 21-year-old beauty uses products that provide hydration to her skin. Bioderma is an international brand and is often recommended by dermatologist to combat various skin problems. The facewash is priced at Rs 999 for 200 ml which is quite affordable and a great deal.

Bioderma Sebium Hydra –

Shanaya Kapoor uses a Bioderma face cream which helps with the hydration of the skin. It’s priced at Rs 1,135 for a 40 ml tube which isn’t bad at all. If you’re someone who is struggling with flaky and dry skin, try and use this, the results are quite rewarding. (Talking from my personal experience)

Avene Very High Protection Fluid SPF 50+ –

Bollywood celebrities swear by sunscreens. The beauty diva uses Avene’s 50 SPF fluid sunscreen which is priced at Rs 1,750 for 50 ml. Talking from my own experience, I love Avene’s products. Although they have chemicals, they deliver what’s promised.

Also, your eating habits plays the most important role in getting clear skin and body. Take a look at how Shanaya Kapoor’s usual day looks like:

Now, if you’re someone who is bored with their usual skincare routine and wants to change it, give Shanaya Kapoor’s skincare routine a try. What if it actually works for you?

