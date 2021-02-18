Gen Z sisters of Kapoors are surely taking the magic to next level. Earlier in January, we saw Janhvi Kapoor shaking her belly on San Sanana song from Asoka.

While she was pitch-perfect and every inch marvellous in her every move, cousin Shanaya Kapoor is already competing with her.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She was seen in Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year and before that, she has worked as an assistant director for Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The gorgeous Kapoor lass recently made her Instagram account public and since then she has been nailing her social media game. Not that her pictures weren’t going viral before that, but now things have got bigger.

Shanaya Kapoor just posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing the belly dance on Shakira’s song Hips Don’t Lie along with Sanjana Muthreja. Well, after watching her in the video, it’s tough to look anywhere else or not watch it multiple times.

Shanaya captioned the video as, “Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight 😅😜, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja ❤️💃🏽 @ohmygosh_joe 📹🤗”

Shanaya Kapoor’s post has now obviously been flooded with heart emojis and comments of fans who are totally drooling over her. “Lifetime I am your husband Jalpesh Gandhi will stare you my wife shanaya kapoor” a fan with username @jalpesh_777888 commented.

@nandini_garikapati wrote, “What’s your diet , workout ? Can you share ? You have a good body !”

What are your thoughts on the same?

Shanaya Kapoor is also the best friend of Ananya Panday & Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier in January, Suhana Khan shared a string of pictures from a night out with Shanaya, Ananya & Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen flaunting her curves in a well-fitted lavender dress, as her buddies pose around her.

“Just me being the main character,” Suhana wrote alongside the picture.

Shanaya could not stop herself from commenting on the picture and wrote: “Uhhhhhhhh can I have that bod plsss.”

Must Read: Keerthy Suresh & Anirudh Ravichander To Get Hitched This Year? Actress’ Father Reveals The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube