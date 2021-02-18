Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. She has done films with top stars of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The actress has been making headlines for their rumoured relationship with music director Anirudh Ravichander.

The two have collaborated in many films like Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, and Agnyaathavasi. The rumours of their romantic relationship sparked off after the actress shared pictures of herself bonding with the young music composer’s birthday on October 17th.

Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable picture and wished Anirudh Ravichander on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial May you have an amazing year ahead!! You better wish me back in a few hours.”

Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial 🤗 ♥️ May you have an amazing year ahead!! 😊 You better wish me back in a few hours 😜#HBDRockstarAnirudh pic.twitter.com/WJnx7tGpaJ — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) October 16, 2020

Since then several reports claimed that Keerthy and Anirudh will tie the knot later this year. However, Keerthy’s father, who is a renowned Malayalam film producer Suresh Kumar has now revealed the truth behind the same.

As per Filmibeat, Suresh Kumar has quashed the rumours. He said that the actress’ wedding is false and has nothing to do with reality.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is busy with her project that includes Tamil films Annatthe, Saani Kaayidham and Telugu projects like Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Aina Istam Nuvvu. She will also be seen in Malayalam films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Vaashi.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander has a slew of projects including Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Indian 2, Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 and Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. His previous venture Master with Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj garnered huge love from the audience and critics alike.

