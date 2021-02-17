SS Rajamouli’s RRR is still half-year away from release but is red hot in the market. After Baahubali, the filmmaker has become a huge name all over the world and hence his upcoming period film obviously is carrying extraordinary buzz.

Just a few days back we had learnt that there’s a huge demand for the theatrical rights of RRR. Reportedly, the makers were being approached by independent distributors down south with extraordinary offers.

The latest is that Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of RRR have been bought by Lyca Productions. The famous production down south is known for producing big films like Kaththi, 2.0, Darbar and many others. Now after buying distribution rights of RRR in Tamil Nadu, it has just grown bigger.

Lyca Productions took to Twitter and announced the big news with a poster. Along with the post, they wrote, “We are delighted and proud to announce. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of THE BIGGEST PAN INDIA FILM #RRRMovie is acquired by us…”

Meanwhile, there have been reports that after RRR, SS Rajamouli is set to work with Mahesh Babu in a jungle-based adventure. The film will reportedly go on floors in 2022. It will be a new space for both Mahesh Babu and the filmmaker. The film’s script is being written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has said, “After directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It’s a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action-adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film.”

Coming back to RRR, the film stars Ram Charan & Jr. NTR in lead. The film set in the 1900s also stars Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt in important roles.

