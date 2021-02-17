The COVID-19 pandemic is officially over for Chinese box office. Two major films Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi Mum have stormed the cinema halls. The business has been benefited from Lunar New Year but another big reason is that people have been dying to watch films in cinemas after a long lockdown.

The weekend box office reports coming up from China suggest that the new releases collectively have recorded the highest weekend of all time with gigantic numbers.

As per boxofficeindia.com, the box office of China has fetched a total of $700 million which is historic and is something never seen before. Detective Chinatown 3 was the biggest contributor as it collected $398.2 million thus crossing the weekend numbers of Avengers: Endgame i.e. $350 million by a huge margin. Everyone knows that the MCU film holds the record of highest earnings in Hollywood and even worldwide. However, now that record has been surpassed by the 3rd part of much loved Chinese comedy mystery buddy film.

Another release, Hi Mum also got a very good start but stood far lower compared to DC3. The word of mouth and advance for weekdays, however, seems stronger compared to the latter which means it will overcome it in coming days.

Hi Mum has done a business of $162 million in the first weekend but it looks like its targeting $1 billion mark.

The Daily Breakdown for both films is as follows:

Detective Chinatown 3

Friday – $156.36 million

Saturday – $126.10 million

Sunday – $115.76 million

TOTAL – $398.22 million

Hi Mum

Friday – $45.11 million

Saturday – $46.55 million

Sunday – $70.34 million

TOTAL – $162 million

Meanwhile, Hollywood is going through a tough time with films like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and others failing to make a mark. All eyes are now on upcoming film Tom & Jerry. Though its performance in the US will be dull, it will be interesting to see how it performs at the worldwide box office.

