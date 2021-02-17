Sunny Leone has been doing her bit to promote veganism. It was back in 2016 when the Anamika actress was really unwell. Her doctor asked her to ditch spicy food, alcohol, caffeine as well as dairy. Years after, the beauty decided to launch her own cosmetic line. The best part is that it is PETA verified and is cruelty-free.

Many celebrities over the years have done their best to promote veganism. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha are amongst others who made this lifestyle change. Sunny Leone, too has been promoting cruelty-free products. Her cosmetic line has been a follower of the same as well.

Ask about the idea behind Starstruck, Sunny Leone exclusively told us, “StarStruck is a brand I think any woman can wear and the colours I choose are very well rounded for any skin type or colour. The texture and feel was very important to me because as a woman that means everything when wearing lipsticks and glosses and lip liner. My product is all vegan and not tested on animals. I strongly believe that animals are not ours to experiment on.”

When it comes to makeup, one thing that woman go crazy about is highlighters. And that is something that’s missing in Sunny’s cosmetic line. Ask her about the same, Sunny Leone revealed, “Yes that’s in the pipeline and should be amongst everyone soon”

Are you guys excited? We surely are ‘Starstruck’!

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her web show, Anamika. She will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as she performs some high-octane action sequences.

Apart from that, Sunny is shooting Splitsvilla Season 13 along with her favourite host and friend Rannvijay Singha.

