Kashmera Shah has made the best out of the pandemic phase. The beauty has undergone a drastic weight loss. She treats fans with her hourglass figure and flaunts it like a boss. The latest pictures have not only left us, but husband Krushna Abhishek mesmerized too. Read on for all the details!

It was just a while back when Krushna Abhishek faced a lot of backlash for the words that he used to his own wife. Bizarre, isn’t it? The Kapil Sharma Show actor had shared a picture of a bikini-clad Kashmera and captioned it, “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback.”

So clearly, Krushna Abhishek seems to have restricted himself to avoid any such incident again. However, he definitely has expressed himself as he swoons over Kashmera Shah in the latest post.

Kashmera Shah shared a picture of herself in a white monokini. The outfit is super s*xy with gold detailing across the neck and the chest line. It is a styled halter neck with cut out flaunting her hourglass figure. The actress complemented her attire with a simple gold bracelet and bold lips.

“It’s never to late to start believing in yourself,” Kashmera captioned the post. Husband Krushna Abhishek was quick to drop a comment that read, “wow.” Clearly, Shah is oozing oomph and has left even her husband drooling!

Kashmera Shah also shared a video of her along the poolside. She could be seen embracing her gorgeous avatar as she posed for the camera. “Some people are not what they “post” to be. Believe only what you see and most of all believe in yourself. Hate me love me but you can’t Ignore me,” read the caption of the post.

