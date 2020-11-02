Kashmera Shah Looks Stunning In Black Monokini; Husband Krushna Abhishek Trolled For Calling Her 'Biryani'

Kashmera Shah has recently taken to Instagram to flaunt her amazing body transformation. The actress has been in the entertainment world for over two decades now, however, we haven’t seen her taking up any project in the past few years. Sharing a sizzling photo from her latest photo shoot, the actress has undoubtedly stunned the netizen with her stunning avatar.

Advertisement

In the picture, Kashmera Shah is seen donning a black monokini with a slit around the waist. She raises the temperature with her hot pose by the pool.

Advertisement

As soon as she uploaded the picture, fans started praising her epic transformation in the comments section. Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh wrote, “Oh my goddd???? hotnesssssssss … so so so good ???? @kashmera1”

Kashmera Shah’s husband Krushna Abhishek also shared the picture on social media but unfortunately, netizens didn’t like Krushna’s gesture. As a result, the comedian went through a lot of trolling.

Uploading Kashmera’s picture on Instagram, Krushna wrote, “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback”

While Krushna Abhishek is extremely glad that his wife is back to her ‘hot self’, a section of netizens expressed their disappointment over the fact that the comedian has called his wife ‘biryani’. Some even slammed him for posting such revealing picture of his wife on social media.

One user commented on Krushna’s post and wrote, “Prabhu wife ko kaun biryani bolta hai? Sahi kehte hai @iammukeshkhanna sir farji(sic).” Whereas another user expressed, “Apni wife ki aisi pic upload karte saram nahi aati kya(sic).”

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah also slammed Kavita Kaushik for her remarks against Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “What happened with #EijazKhan probably happened with more than half the planet. I empathise with him @Iamkavitak just made you a top contender for the trophy EK. The sympathy of the world is with you after today’s episode.”

What happened with #EijazKhan probably happened with more than half the planet. I empathise with him @Iamkavitak just made you a top contender for the trophy EK. The sympathy of the world is with you after today s episode @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 1, 2020

What are your views on Kashmera’s sizzling transformation? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna BLASTS The Kapil Sharma Show: “Raste Me Koi Kapde Utarke Nachega Toh Log Toh Hasenge…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube