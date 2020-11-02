Ankita Lokhande Pens An Emotional Post For Beau Vicky Jain: “Sorry Because Of Me You Have To Face Criticism”

Ankita Lokhande has been very brave all this while. Ever since, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, the actress has put on a brave face and had faced all the criticism and trolls sportingly. The Manikarnika actress has taken a moment to thank beau Vicky Jain for standing tall behind her come may what.

Advertisement

The actress shared a long post on her Instagram and thanked Vicky for being there for her through thick and thin.

Advertisement

Sharing a beautiful pic on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande captioned the post, “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate ❤️ Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations ❤️ And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing🤗I love you 😽 @jainvick #viank”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aww, this post is so adorable.

A user replied on Ankita’s Instagram post and wrote, “Awesome…the way he has supported you in all this sushany matter shows his stature…amazing”.

Another fan wrote, “I am so happy for you.. You truly deserve all the happiness in your life❤️”

Meanwhile, recently there were reports that suggested that Rhea Chakraborty will be taking legal action against all the people who defamed her including Ankita Lokhande.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same yet.

If one remembers, Ankita Lokhande even became a target of Rhea Chakraborty’s friends when she stood against her. BFF Shibani Dandekar went onto claim that Ankita was trying to gain 2 minutes of fame by getting into the Sushant Singh Rajput row. However, several TV actors like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others stood for her and everything turned into a TV versus Bollywood war.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mirzapur 2’s Harshita Gaur AKA Dimpy On Being Termed As The ‘National Crush’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube