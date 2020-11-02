We have seen a lot of television actors making a successful transition from television to Bollywood industry including names like Shah Rukh Khan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Yami Gautam and the latest addition to this is Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Her film Kaali Khuhi was released on Netflix a while ago and her performance is getting praise from all around. The 35-year-old was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish too and getting critically acclaimed for her performance in the film.

Talking about Kaali Khuhi with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda Shaikh revealed the challenges while doing the film and said, “At this stage of my career, I would rather do something challenging as an actor, because I have done so much TV in my career, I wasn’t able to satisfy the creative side in me. So, I am glad I took this up and was very happy with the way it has turned out.”

Talking about her transition from television to Bollywood, Sanjeeda said, “I will be honest, when they actually called me for the audition of Kaali Kudi, I refused it initially. I told them I belong from TV, you will call me for auditions and like me but eventually, you will go ahead with someone else. I did not want to disappoint myself again. I had been disappointed before with a couple of my auditions where I got selected and then rejected. I said no, hence. Also, Netflix as a medium is so big, there was no way I believed they would cast me. I did have my apprehensions about doing a test also for them because of my experiences but they convinced me. I am glad I did. But you are right, it was difficult a couple of years back for a TV actor to make a mark in films and do substantial roles. But, thankfully I would like to thank OTT platforms which have given opportunities to actors irrespective of the medium they come from. I believe TV has such great talent and work hard.”

Talking about the rejections in the industry, Sanjeeda Shaikh said, “I think what phases I had was that initially yes, I felt bad. I won’t say that I took it with a pinch of salt and I was okay with that. No, it wasn’t like that but yes, this motivated me to work harder. You know your caliber, I know that I am very strong-headed and if I decide to do something, I want to see it happening. I obviously chose the right part to do it in a certain way and kept giving my audition with a certain kind of hope. I think rejection has to be dealt with a certain way, with age and maturity, you start dealing with things differently. Say 7 years back, I wouldn’t have dealt with rejections the way I deal with it right now.”

