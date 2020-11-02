Shah Rukh Khan Birthday! Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma & Others Wish The Superstar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today. Due to pandemic, there won’t be any grand celebrations, but love and wishes are pouring on social media. A lot of Bollywood celebs took to their social media pages to wish SRK. From Anushka Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and others, many showered praises on him.

Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story with her Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star. She wished him by writing, “To your wit, charm, intelligence, open-heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shahrukh.”

Rajkummar Rao shared a throwback dance rehearsal boomerang with Shah Rukh Khan. The Ludo actor captioned it, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a lovely wish for her Ra One co-star. The actress shared a pic and wrote, “Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood @iamsrk You are a living legend ❤️ #happybirthdaysrk.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Whenever we meet, there’s masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday

@iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon.”

A lot of celebs wish King Khan on their social media pages. Check it out below:

We wish Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday and an amazing year!

