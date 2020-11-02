It’s celebrations and festival for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans in the world. The actor celebrates his 55th birthday today. From the 90s till date, SRK is ruling people’s hearts with his movies, charm and endearing personality. From his TV shows to his films, the superstar won hearts with his different roles and amazing work. But he is also one of the few actors who never hesitated from experimenting and taking risks.

SRK is one of the few male actors who didn’t mind doing special dance numbers for different movies. If you are wondering he did it a few years ago when it was a trend, then you are wrong! The superstar shook a leg for several movies since the early 2000s. From Shakti to Krazzy 4, he has made people groove to several dance numbers.

Ishq Kameena

This raunchy dance number between Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still a rage. His rugged look and chemistry with Ash in the song are titillating. The actor had a small role to play in this Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur starrer. However, it is this dance number that became a bigger hit than anything.

Kaal Dhamaal

After Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika Arora and SRK reunited for this steamy dance number from 2005 film, Kaal. It goes without saying that the duo looks ravishing together. Their s*xy dance moves, outfits and golden sets are enough to soar the temperatures.



Dulha Mil Gaya

In 2011, Shah Rukh Khan did a special dance number for Sushmita Sen starrer, Dulha Mil Gaya. He also had a small role in the movie. The Punjabi track is a perfect wedding song. SRK’s cute expressions and charm in the video is to die for.

Mast Kalandar

In Om Shanti Om, the birthday boy shared the stage with a lot of people from the industry. But in Housefull song Mast Kalandar, we saw two superstars shaking a leg – Akshay Kumar and SRK. It is quite rare to see the duo dancing together. But in Mast Kalandar, the dimpled actor wins you again with his charisma and the cute ponytail.

Break Free

In this 2011 song from Krazzy 4, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his breakdance. He looks handsome with his perfectly gelled hair and the ponytail. His killer expressions in Break Free will give you pure Don 2 vibes.

These songs are enough to make any SRK fan dance their hearts out. Which one if your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

