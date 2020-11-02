As Shah Rukh Khan has turned 55 today, the whole nation is celebrating the actor’s birthday. However the celebrations of King Khan’s birthday are not as grand as last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, fans are still trying their best to mark this special day. Many celebrities have also wished SRK on his birthday. One such celebrity is Indian television’s one of the most popular actresses, Divyanka Tripathi.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a fan-made video on her Twitter account in which we see she has replaced Kajol using editing software.

In the caption, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Oh an excerpt from my movie with SRK?! I remember how smitten he looked that day, but he is such a sweetheart, post this we spoke at length about my future films with him.”

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi has recently garnered 13M followers on social media platform Instagram. The actress posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “There are 13 million reasons to see the light. After all it’s the most beautiful when it emerges from the darkest corners. #13M”

As soon as she posted the picture on social media, her fans started congratulating her. One fan commented, “Congratulations for 13 million followers.” Another user wrote, “And you are the reason of our Smile😍 TRULY DESERVING PERSON !!! Proud of you Dee.” “Congratulations DT for 13 million Insta Family💓 WE LOVE YOU DT😍 Many more to come,” a third user expressed. A fourth user wrote, “U truly deserves this love…🙌 CONGRATULATIONS for winning 13 Million Hearts.” Many fans commented with heart emojis.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, television actor Nakuul Mehta also took to Twitter and wished the Badshah. He wrote, “That day of the year when Twitter becomes Instagram!”

Well, what are your views on the fan video posted by Divyanka Tripathi? Do you want to see her playing a lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his next movie? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

