Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. The couple conducted their wedding ceremonies in Delhi with pomp and show. Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia were amongst other celebrities in attendance. Just a few days into their marriage, the singer has witnessed her husband’s ex calling. To begin with, the blame is to be pinned on Avneet Kaur.

Not to worry, Rohanpreet was not really speaking to his ex-girlfriend. It is all a banter over the singer’s upcoming track titled Ex Calling. Neha herself shared the first look of the song, although she seemed to be a little jealous. The music video features Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur.

The first look of Ex Calling witnesses Rohanpreet Singh in a neon green shirt. He paired it up with white pants, a pink turban and multi-coloured sneakers. Standing beside him is his probably his ‘ex’ Avneet Kaur. The actress dons a pink crop top, blue flared pants and a pink sling bag. The duo could be seen all smiles as they posed for the camera.

It was none other than Neha Kakkar who shared the first look and tagged Rohanpreet Singh on the post. The highlight of the picture remained to be the caption. The Nehu Da Vyah singer left an angry emoticon hinting that she’s angry with him.

Rohanpreet was no less as he played along with his wife. He commented, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).”

Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar also left a sweet comment as he wrote, “Can’t wait for it.”

Meanwhile, Neha has been a target of trolls as soon as she shared images of her marriage. Netizens pointed out the uncanny resemblance with Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding outfits. It was not just the colours, but also how she posed and what Rohanpreet Singh wore too.

A user wrote, “Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar…girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika #NehaKakkar.”

Another had tweeted, “it looks nearly the same to me#nooffenceintended.”

