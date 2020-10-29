Neha Kakkar Changes Her Name On Social Media Post Marrying Rohanpreet Singh, Check Out!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are truly a dream couple. They got married on 24th October in a traditional ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. However, due to the pandemic of coronavirus, the wedding festivities witnessed only close family and friends. Thankfully, Neha Kakkar is very active on social media and we got to see the amazing pictures and videos of her Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Now, Neha Kakkar has again made a headline as she has updated her name on her social media accounts. The talented singer has made a small change to her name on her Instagram handle.

Neha has added Mrs Singh in brackets after her name. As per the Indian traditions, the bride usually takes the husband’s surname. Have a look at Coca Cola singer’s Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, we have already informed you earlier today that Neha Kakkar has been trolled on social media for copying Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding outfits. In fact, not only the outfits but many Netizens have also found similarities in the decor, picture poses, and more in Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding with that of Priyanka-Nick, Anushka-Virat, and Deepika-Ranveer. Twitter and Instagram users have been pointing out the similarities, making memes and trolling Neha for ‘copying.’

Well, it would be safe to say that there indeed were some inspirations taken here and there. But the netizens haven’t taken it very well and slammed the Nehu Da Vyah singer over the same. We believe Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s pair is made in heaven. What are your views on Neha Kakkar adapting to a new name after marriage? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Mika Singh SLAMMED By Netizens For Abusing A Troll On Twitter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube