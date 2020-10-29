Actress Asha Negi was last seen in Zee5’s Abhay 2. She played the role of an investigative journalist and shared the screen alongside Kunal Kemmu, Sandeepa Dhar amongst others. The Pavitra Rishta beauty was hailed for her performance.

Asha is soon making her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu directed Ludo. She is paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan as his wife. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh amongst others.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Asha Negi and spoke to her regarding her big Bollywood break. Talking about Ludo, the actress shared, “The experience was amazing. It’s my first film, so it is very special and super close to my heart. I’m really waiting for it to come out.”

A cine goer is very well aware of Anurag Basu’s eccentric way of creating a film. The director makes a lot of improvisations on set and there is no final script as such. Asked about the same, Asha Negi responded, “A lot of improvisations happen on the set. Script to kya hota hai, we don’t know (laughing). He comes on the sets and tells us (about the scene). So, there is no script. Dada tells, ‘tu aise karegi, aise karegi, ye ayega – aise karega. That’s how the scene happens.”

Asha Negi continued, “But I think it’s so incredible and mind-blowing to see somebody from the film fraternity who’s so eccentric. I think somewhere I am also a fan of eccentric cinema. I always end up liking such films. So, I got to learn a lot.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Asha Negi also opened up about her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani. She said, “There is no hatred, no hard feelings. Of course, it was a very difficult time when it happened. It was like a regular breakup. It was not like hum ache ache hai and humne bola ki ‘chal tu, apne raste mai apne raste.’ It was very painful and a very hard time for me as well as Rithvik. But I guess now, we’re trying to move out of it and the mourning period. I really hope he only grows for the better.”

If reports are to be believed, Rithvik Dhanjani has moved on with Monica Dogra.

