Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Arrests Businessman In Bandra In Drug Angle, Read On!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has started a big movement against drugs. Every day, we hear new names getting involved in drugs. Yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Bandra resident named Nikhil Saldhana in the case. As per the reports, the 30-year-old businessman was in contact with Agisilaos Demetriades who was arrested on charges of allegedly peddling drugs. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Agisilaos Demetriades is the brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Confirming the arrest, an NCB official told Mumbai Mirror, “Our investigation revealed that Saldanha was in touch with South African national Demetriades. He used to buy weed (marijuana) from Agisilaos Demetriades for consumption. He is the 25th person to be arrested in the case. We had earlier arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some drug peddlers in connection with this case”.

Meanwhile, NCB had also raided Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s residence on Tuesday and recovered charas and cannabis oils. Reportedly, Karishma was not found at her residence when the raids were conducted and she didn’t even appear before the agency on Wednesday. She also didn’t bother to inform the officials or give any reason behind her absence.

Speaking about the raid, NCB official said, “We have called her for questioning tomorrow to NCB, however, her phone has been switched off and we do not know where she is,” an official said. Prakash’s name cropped up during the questioning of one of the paddlers arrested by us in the case in which we are looking to bust drug networks around Bollywood, Based on the information, we raided her residence today. We found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil.” Meanwhile, Agisilaos Demetriades continues to be in the custody.

