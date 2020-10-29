Katrina Kaif As A Superhero Is YAYY But Here's A Sad News For Fans!

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are all set to surprise the fans by bringing a film on a female superhero. The work on the project is in full swings and it would be high on never-seen-before action sequences. The filmmaker guarantees a lot of content to offer but wait, there’s one piece of news which might upset Katrina’s fans.

Advertisement

No, there are no hurdles in the way of the project but fans won’t be getting to see any romantic angle in the film. Yes, there would be no romantic track for Katrina and one expects first ever hardcore superhero film in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Speaking of the same, Ali Abbas Zafar told Times Of India, “I don’t need a man opposite Katrina Kaif in this film. She herself is the hero as well. This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won’t have a romantic track in it.”

Ali Abbas Zafar further added that it would take at least six more months for the film to go on floors. “There’s still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film,” he added about the project.

With no romance, there’s a hell lot of excitement to watch Katrina Kaif performing breathtaking action.

Recently, while talking to Mid Day, Ali had said, “We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries. We’ll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep.”

Must Read: R Madhavan May Be 50 But He’s Ageing Like A Fine Wine & His Fans Just Know It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube