Ali Abbas Zafar On Katrina Kaif's Physical Preparations For His Superhero Movie!

A few months ago, reports claimed that Katrina Kaif will once again collaborate with her best friend Ali Abbas Zafar for a two-part superhero flick. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the superhero film that she will be headlining.

Now latest reports reveal that the director Ali Abbas Zafar has shifted his base to Dubai for the superhero flick to work with an international team. In a recent interview, the director has revealed some details about the film.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the director said that he along with his team have moved to Dubai temporarily, and Katrina Kaif has already started physical preparation for the superhero film. He also mentioned that should all things went fine amid the pandemic, the film’s shoot will begin in January 2021.

Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Yes, right now, I — along with my team — is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here.”

Talking about Katrina Kaif‘s prep, Ali revealed, “Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films.”

This is not the first time that Ali Abbas Zafar is collaborating with Katrina. Both had previously worked in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, TZH and Bharat. The filmmaker also elaborated further about the project calling it “a very special project for all of us. Right now, we are busy with the release of Khaali Peeli. Then, there’s also a web show, Tandav that we are really excited about. It’s a really different format, but at the same time, also creatively liberating.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film was originally scheduled to hit the screens on March 24. However, due to pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s yet another collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar? Let us know in the comments.

