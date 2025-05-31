Diljit Dosanjh is all set to return to the screens with Detective Sherdil, a mystery-comedy helmed by Ravi Chabbriya. According to the latest announcement, the movie is getting a direct-to-OTT release, allowing viewers to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The movie is billed as an entertainer for the whole family, with twists that will keep viewers guessing all the way! Diljit plays a quirky detective in the film who is tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary. It also features a dynamic ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.

When Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil Releasing?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil will be released on ZEE5 on June 20, 2025. The film, which has been shot in Budapest, will offer a unique blend of suspense and mystery with wit and humor.

The movie is directed by Ravi Chhabriya and presented by Ali Abbas Zafar (AAZ) Films and Offside Entertainment. It is his first directorial venture after assisting Zafar on projects like Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

It is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohini Singh, and Manmeet Singh. Written by Zafar, Sagar Bajaj, and Ravi Chhabriya, Detective Sherdil also marks the former’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Jogi.

What Did The Team Behind Detective Sherdil Say About The Movie?

Talking about the much-awaited release, producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again.” He also called Diljit “one of the biggest stars we have,” and said, “I still can’t believe we’ve wrapped up our second collaboration!” Zafar assured the movie will “charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery” and said, “it’s an out and out family watch.”

Sharing his thoughts on the release, producer Himanshu Mehra added, “There are very few stars who have the versatility to pull off humor with the same ease as they handle suspense. Diljit is one such star actor. I’m very excited to bring families all over together for this thrilling ride.”

With Diljit Dosanjh in signature form, the film seems like the perfect excuse to gather all loved ones and have a thrilling time at home. So mark your calendars and catch Detective Sherdil on ZEE5 on June 20, 2025!

