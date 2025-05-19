Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira’s film Jodi left audiences spellbound when it hit theatres in 2023. With its mix of soulful music, heartfelt emotions, and strong performances, the Punjabi musical love story quickly became a fan favourite. Now, the film is all set to reach more hearts and homes, bringing its magic to a wider audience.

A Journey Of Love & Music

Set against a colourful and culturally rich backdrop of Punjab in the 1980s, Jodi tells a fictional tale of two gifted singers: Amar Singh Sitara and Kamaljot. Unprivileged by background, their love for Punjabi folk music develops into big dreams. Starting off with a few small village gatherings, the pair took on a journey to reworking and redefining traditional Punjabi melodies into their own style and flair.

The duo’s own distinctive musical style and close bond eventually earned them fame and recognition throughout the state. Soon, they are known as the perfect Jodi; not just for their superb musical chemistry but also for their deep emotional connection. The film captures their journey to stardom and the rise of music as the soul of their love story.

Directed by Amberdeep Singh, the film stars Harsimran, Drishtii Garewal, Hardeep Gill, and Ravinder Mand in important roles, alongside the lead pair. The music, inspired by Punjabi folk, is one of the strongest highlights of the film and adds depth to the narrative.

Inspired By True Legends, Now Streaming Soon

Many viewers have drawn parallels between Jodi and the real-life story of Punjabi legends Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot. From the character traits to their controversial lyrics and even their tragic end, Jodi is seen as a fictionalised homage to their life. While the makers never officially confirmed it, the similarities haven’t gone unnoticed.

Interestingly, Jodi faced legal trouble before its theatrical release in May 2023. A court stay delayed its morning shows due to a rights dispute, but the film finally premiered later that evening after a settlement was reached.

And now, after nearly two years, the film is all set to premiere on digital platforms. Fans who missed it in theatres can finally watch this emotional musical drama from the comfort of their homes starting June 5, 2025, on Chaupal. (Via OTTplay)

So, whether you’re watching it for the first time or rewatching it for its unforgettable music and chemistry, Jodi is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Check Out The Trailer Of Jodi below:

