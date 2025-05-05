The official poster of the Punjabi film Jombieland, featuring Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, and marking the acting debut of G Khan, is finally out — and it’s just as quirky and chaotic as fans expected. Touted as India’s first full-on Punjabi zombie comedy (zom-com), the film blends undead mayhem with desi humor.

Directed by Thaparr, the story unfolds in a small village shaken by a mysterious Z1N1 virus outbreak that quickly spirals into a full-blown zombie crisis. At the heart of the narrative are Jeeti and Koko — a couple caught between familial pressures and a sudden fight for survival.

Binnu Dhillon, best known for his impeccable comic timing, explores grittier terrain in this genre-bending tale. Kanika Mann plays a resilient lead who evolves through the chaos, while Angira Dhar was instantly hooked by the film’s zany concept of “zombies in Punjab.”

The cast also includes Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon. As the first installment of an ambitious trilogy, the film will be released in five languages — Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The freshly dropped poster sets the tone — a collision of rural simplicity and undead terror, where survival gets messy and love gets complicated. Jombieland hits theatres on June 13, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaparr (@thaparrness)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Pune Highway Trailer Review: Stuck In Jam With Amit Sadh & Jim Sarbh & I’m Tripping On 4 Random Words – ‘Dosti, Hasee, Khoon, Kaun!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News