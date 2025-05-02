Babil Khan’s new thriller, Logout, has quickly grabbed attention, not only for its gripping plot but also for how it reflects the increasingly invasive nature of our digital lives. Now streaming on ZEE5, the film delves into issues of digital identity, privacy, and the dark side of living through screens.

In a recent conversation, Babil shared his thoughts on the unsettling themes of Logout, explaining why it resonated with him personally. “I’ve never experienced something like this, but the idea of it is terrifying,” he admitted. “As much as I’m open and expressive, my privacy matters a lot to me. That’s why I live a fairly isolated life—keeping a small circle and staying out of the public eye as much as possible.”

In Logout, Babil plays Pratyush, an influencer on the verge of reaching 10 million followers when his phone is stolen. What starts as a minor incident quickly spirals into chaos. With a stranger now controlling his digital identity, Pratyush is thrust into a psychological game of manipulation and control. The film raises a terrifying question: What happens when your digital life is taken over by someone else?

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Logout explores our dependency on technology and the risks of over-sharing in an always-connected world. Babil Khan’s performance brings an added layer of depth to the film, making its exploration of digital privacy feel especially urgent.

Logout is now available to stream on ZEE5.

