Logout Trailer Review: Babil Khan Finally Channels His Inner Irrfan & I Am Relieved

When Babil Khan decided to enter the industry, he was burdened with the hopes of delivering a class act. But taking forward the legacy of the great Irrfan might have been one of the toughest things for him as an actor. Still, he bowled everyone with his subtle yet powerful presence in Qala. And now, he is back with an intense and relevant film titled Logout!

Babil, plays Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of success, who finds himself in a race for survival when an obsessed fan takes control of his phone. What follows next is a horror story that could turn into a terrific Black Mirror episode at par with Nosedive.

Logout trailer reflects on the darkest side of social media, the side we do not want to imagine even though we very well know that such threats lay just around the corner and are only a phone call or a click away. But the trailer offers a reality check to all our denials!

Babil in a few scenes, tries to channel his inner Irrfan, in fact he impresses with the intense restlessness of a new-age ‘influencer’ whose entire existence depends on a just a phone screen! The cons of social media have been recently explored in different ways in many films, from Loveyapa to CTRL. In fact, recently, a teaser of Gourav Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, also grabbed attention.

However, the doubt still remains about whether the film will be able to be delivered. Logout is added to this list as well. While the trailer impresses, it does not offer anything that is brilliant enough to stop and think, at least not in the trailer. It could be an average entertainer, but in this fast-paced and contracting world where the best of the content on this topic is one click away, and we have already watched it many times in Searching Black Mirror and more, will Babil‘s film stand out? It is something that is too soon to comment!

Although, I am relieved connecting with that little Irrfan streak he channeled that at least caters a promise to stay committed to the art. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Logout will be released on April 18 on Zee5.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

