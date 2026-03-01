Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Simi Chahal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjeet Anmol starrer Bambukat is dwindling at the Indian box office. Despite the second weekend boost, it isn’t driving the desired footfalls. Can it beat Bambukat (2016) to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise? Scroll below for the day 9 report!

How much has Bambukat 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 collected 29 lakh on day 9. It should have witnessed a jump on Saturday, but instead saw a 9.37% drop in earnings. Pankaj Batra’s directorial is now facing competition from Gippy Grewal‘s Viyaah Kartaare Da, which is visibly impacting its run.

The total box office collection in India after 9 days comes to 4.46 crore net. Ammy Virk starrer is made on an estimated budget of 10 crore. Producers Rhythm Boyz Entertainment has recovered around 44.6% of the total investments so far. If it falls further, the safe zone will go out of reach.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.85 crore

Day 8: 32 lakh

Day 9: 29 lakh

Total: 4.46 crore

Bambukat 2 vs Bambukat Box Office

Back in 2016, Pankaj Batra‘s OG Punjabi period drama earned 9.5 crore net in its lifetime. It was made on a reported budget of 4.5 crore, thus emerging as a massive success in India.

In order to beat its predecessor, Ammy Virk’s sequel will still need 5.04 crore more in the kitty. Considering the current pace, it will not be able to achieve the feat in its lifetime, especially considering the strong competition from Viyaah Kartaare Da.

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 4.46 crore

Budget recovery: 44.6%

India gross: 5.26 crore

Overseas gross: 8 crore

Worldwide gross: 13.26 crore

