Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira have arrived on the big screens with their family entertainer, Viyaah Kartaare Da. Smeep Kang’s directorial is challenging Bambukat 2 to score the highest opening weekend for a Punjabi film in 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Viyaah Kartaare Da earned 66 lakh on its second day. It witnessed a jump of 32% compared to the opening of 50 lakh. It is also facing competition from DSP Dev 2, Sunny Di Honey apart from Bambukat 2. But considering the massive fanbase of Gippy Grewal, the figures should have been higher.

The two-day total at the Indian box office comes to 1.16 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 1.36 crore. According to early reports, Nimrat Khaira co-starrer is made on a budget of only 10 crore. Entering the safe zone should be easy, but all eyes are currently on the Sunday growth.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 66 lakh

Total: 1.16 crore

Can it score the highest opening weekend of 2026?

Punjabi cinema has witnessed 5 releases so far, all in the month of February. Viyaah Kartaare Da is competing against Ammy Virk & Simi Chahal’s Bambukat 2 (2.10 crore) to score the highest opening weekend of 2026. It will need to earn at least 94 lakhs to tie. The family entertainer has already surpassed its other competitors.

Check out the opening weekend collections of Punjabi releases in 2026 (India net):

Bambukat 2: 2.10 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 1.16 crore (2 days) DSP Dev 2: 55 lakh Bebe Main Badmash Banuga: 37 lakh Sunny Di Honey: 3 lakh

More about Viyaah Kartaare Da

The ensemble cast features Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Deep Sehgal, Bn Sharma, Hardip Gill, Inaamul Haq, Rupinder Rupi, Jaggi Singh, Bhana La, Gurmeet Sajjan, Honey Mattu, and Jassi Longowalia. Released in theatres on February 27, 2026, Smeep Kang’s directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Humble Motion Pictures Fzco & Pitaara Talkies.

