Ammy Virk arrived on the big screen alongside Simi Chahal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others in Bambukat 2. The buzz should have been sky-high, considering the massive success of its predecessor. But the response has not been upto the mark in India. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Bambukat 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 earned 97 lakh on day 3. It saw a 38.57% improvement compared to 70 lakh accumulated on Saturday. It would have been ideal for Pankaj Batra’s sequel to at least touch 1 crore on Sunday. But at least word of mouth is growing with each passing day, which is a good sign.

The total box office collection in India has reached 2.17 crore net. Rhythm Boyz’s production is made on a reported budget of 10 crore. In 3 days, the makers have recovered 21.7% of the total investments. Although the cost is low, it must maintain a strong momentum during the weekdays to enter the safe zone. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 2.56 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 70 lakh

Day 3: 97 lakh

Total: 2.17 crore

Bambukat 2 vs Ammy Virk’s last 3 opening weekends in India!

Ammy Virk witnessed a string of releases last year. Many of them made it to the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 in India. Unfortunately, his last release, Nikka Zaildar 4, was a box office flop. It earned only 1.93 crore during its opening weekend.

Bambukat 2 managed to beat Nikka Zaildar 4 with 12% higher earnings. But it remained way behind Ammy Virk’s Sarbala Ji and Saunkan Saunkanay 2.

It is now to be seen whether Pankaj Batra’s film can eventually gain the momentum to emerge as a box office success or will crash during the opening week.

Check out Bambukat sequel vs last 3 opening weekends of Ammy Virk at the Indian box office:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 7.6 crores

Sarbala Ji: 4.70 crores

Bambukat 2: 2.17 crore

Nikka Zaildar 4: 1.93 crores

Bambukat 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 2.17 crore

Budget recovery: 21.7%

India gross: 2.56 crore

Overseas gross: 4.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 6.81 crore

