Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, recently concluded its fifth week in theaters and entered the sixth week with a steady pace. On the sixth Friday, day 36, the film didn’t show a drop, but since the overall pace is slow, it won’t be able to make significant earnings. At the worldwide box office, the Bollywood magnum opus is set to conclude its run as the third-highest Republic Day grosser of all time.

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 36 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film scored 20 lakh on the sixth Friday, day 36, showing no drop at all from day 35’s 20 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 360.44 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 425.31 crore gross. Overseas, the film concluded its run at 57.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 482.56 crore gross. With not much fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 485 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 360.44 crore

India gross – 425.31 crore

Overseas gross – 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 482.56 crore

To conclude as the 3rd highest Republic Day grosser

With 482.56 crore gross in the kitty, Border 2 is currently the third-highest Republic Day grosser at the worldwide box office and will conclude the run in the same position as the next target, Padmaavat (560 crore gross), is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Republic Day grossers globally:

Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Padmaavat – 560 crore Border 2 – 482.56 crore (36 days) Fighter – 354.7 crore Raees – 287.71 crore

More about the film

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series Films and J. P. Films. It was reportedly made at a budget of 275 crore. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles.

