Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, has entered its final stage of theatrical run. After minting strong numbers in the first two weeks, the film slowed a bit, but it still did enough to comfortably cross the 350 crore mark at the Indian box office. In the latest development, the film has concluded its fifth week in theaters with a good sum in the kitty. Let’s find out how it fared in comparison to Gadar 2.

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

Coming straightaway to the latest collection update, the Bollywood epic action war film raked in 20 lakh on its fifth Thursday, day 35. In the entire fifth week, the film did business of 2.55 crore, down 65.3% from week 4’s 7.35 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 360.24 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of the fifth week. It equals 425.08 crore gross.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 at the Indian box office

As mentioned above, Border 2 has amassed 360.24 crore net in 35 days. This collection has come against a massive budget of 275 crore. Yes, you read that right! The Border sequel was mounted at a huge cost of 275 crore, making it Sunny Deol’s most expensive film to date.

Coming to Gadar 2, it was mounted at a much lower cost than Border 2. While there’s no official word about the cost, the Gadar sequel was made at an estimated budget of 75 crore. If the budgets of both movies are compared, the Gadar sequel was made at 72.72% lower cost. However, in terms of earnings, it was much ahead. For those who don’t know, the film amassed 525.5 crore net at the Indian box office. If calculated, the Border sequel is lagging by 31.44%.

More about Border 2

The Border sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series Films and J. P. Films. It was theatrically released on January 23 and distributed by AA Films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Toxic, Yash Eyes A KGF Chapter 2–Like Day 1 Magic, Reasserting His Sandalwood Dominance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News