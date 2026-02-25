Border 2 has finally concluded its run at the overseas box office after staying in theaters for a month. Since Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2, which was also backed by the sequel factor, performed well internationally, expectations were high for the Border sequel. Although it didn’t explode at the ticket windows, it raked in decent numbers and emerged as a success story, earning well over 50 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

How much did Border 2 earn at the overseas box office?

The Border sequel was released in theaters on January 23. It received decent reviews from critics and had similar word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience. Internationally, it worked primarily in North America (USA and Canada), from where it amassed close to 32 crore. It was followed by Australia, which contributed over 11 crore.

Overall, Border 2 did a business of 57.25 crore gross at the overseas box office, as per the final collection update. While it’s lower than expected for the film, it’s still a decent number and indicates a successful international run. So, apart from India, the film has also performed well overseas, making it a complete success.

Sunny Deol’s 2nd highest-grossing film!

With a lifetime collection of 57.25 crore gross, Border 2 has ended its run as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol at the overseas box office. It’s also the second film of the actor to cross the 50 crore mark internationally. Gadar 2 is at the top with a gross collection of 65.1 crore.

Worldwide box office update

In India, the Border sequel has earned 359.88 crore net in 34 days, which equals 424.65 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 34-day worldwide box office collection stands at 481.9 crore gross. It is heading for a lifetime collection of 484-485 crore gross, thus missing an opportunity to enter the 500 crore club.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 359.88 crore

India gross – 424.65 crore

Overseas gross – 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 481.9 crore

