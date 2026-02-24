Luc Besson’s French Gothic horror film Dracula: A Love Tale has delivered a major milestone for Vertical Entertainment in North America. After releasing in France and several overseas markets last year, the studio secured North American distribution rights and launched the film on February 6. The gamble has paid off in record fashion for the company.

Dracula: A Love Tale Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $52 million budget, the film has collected $40.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic earnings stand at $11.4 million, contributing 28.1% of the total haul. International markets have added $29.2 million, with France alone generating $5.3 million.

Dracula: A Love Tale Box Office Summary

North America – $11.4 million

International – $29.2 million

Worldwide – $40.6 million

Opening Weekend Performances & Theater Count Details

A launch across 2,050 theaters delivered a $4.4 million opening weekend, backed by a per-screen average of $2,146. The film secured a position among the top 5 titles in the region during its debut frame.

The second weekend added $2.9 million, reflecting a 33.3% drop after 263 theaters were removed from circulation. The most recent weekend brought a further decline, with 512 more theaters dropped and $1.3 million collected, marking a 54.9% fall.

Beats The Exorcism To Become Vertical Entertainment’s Highest-Grossing Movie

Even with the fall, the film has overtaken The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, which earned $4.5 million domestically. Dracula: A Love Tale has collected almost thrice more than The Exorcism’s domestic and worldwide gross, sealing its position as Vertical Entertainment’s top domestic performer.

Top 4 Highest Grossing Films For Vertical Entertainment At North American Box Office

Dracula: A Love Tale – $11.4 million The Exorcism – $4.5 million Gotti – $4.3 million We Bury the Dead – $3.7 million

Profitability Remains Out Of Reach Despite Record

With $40.6 million against a $52 million production cost, around $12 million more would be required to match the budget. Reaching the estimated $130 million needed to break even remains out of reach, placing the film in a loss position despite its record-setting domestic run for Vertical Entertainment.

Dracula Rotten Tomatoes Score

Dracula has earned mixed critical responses but positive audience reviews so far. The Tomatometer score stands at 55% from 91 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is at a high 80% from more than 500 verified ratings.

Dracula: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The movie stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula, alongside Christoph Waltz and Zoë Bleu. Dracula tells the story of a 15th-century prince who becomes an evil vampire after renouncing God following the loss of his wife. Cursed with eternal life, he becomes Dracula. Condemned to wander through the centuries, he defies fate and death, driven by a single hope—to be reunited with his lost love.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: BAFTAs vs Oscars Winners’ List (2021-2025): What Does The 5-Year Pattern Predict About The 2026 Academy Awards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News