Luc Besson’s gothic romantic fantasy Dracula is nearing the end of its first week in U.S. theaters and has grossed $4.4 million domestically so far. Combined with a $29.2 million international haul, the film’s current worldwide total stands at $33.6 million.

Produced on an estimated $52 million budget, Dracula would need to earn around $130 million worldwide to break even, based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that it must still bring in an additional $96.4 million to its current total. Given its current pace, reaching that milestone appears out of reach for now.

Dracula – Box Office Summary

North America: $4.4 million

International: $29.2 million

Worldwide: $33.6 million

With these earnings, Dracula currently ranks among the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025. Now, the question is: how does it stack up against Luc Besson’s last five major theatrical releases at the global box office? Let’s take a closer look.

Dracula vs. Luc Besson’s Last 5 Films – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Dracula compares with Luc Besson’s previous five films worldwide, based on Box Office Mojo data:

DogMan (2023): $4.4 million

Anna (2019): $31.6 million

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017): $226 million

Lucy (2014): $469.1 million

The Family (2013): $78.4 million

With a current global total of $33.6 million, Dracula has already surpassed two of Luc Besson’s last five theatrical releases – DogMan ($4.4 million) and Anna ($31.6 million). However, it remains significantly behind The Family ($78.4 million) and is far from surpassing the global totals of Valerian ($226 million) and Lucy ($469.1 million).

Bottom Line

At its current pace, Dracula appears unlikely to match the global totals of Valerian and Lucy. Its most realistic benchmark is The Family, though it would still need to more than double its present earnings to reach that milestone. Unless the film sees a strong momentum in international markets or strong legs in the coming weeks, Dracula may finish its ongoing run in the third place among Besson’s last five major releases.

Dracula Plot

Set in the 15th century, the gothic romantic fantasy follows a grief-stricken prince (Caleb Landry Jones) who renounces God after the brutal murder of his wife. Cursed with eternal life, he transforms into the immortal warlord Dracula, wandering through centuries in the hope of reuniting with his lost love, while being relentlessly pursued by a determined priest (Christoph Waltz).

Dracula Trailer

