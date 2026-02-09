Even though the Super Bowl is usually a nightmare for most US distributors, Vertical is not complaining. The independent film distribution company released the Gothic French horror film Dracula during the NFL’s mega-event weekend on Friday, February 6. Surprisingly, the movie received an impressive response in the US, becoming the distributor’s highest-grossing title ever over a three-day frame.

Dracula Box Office Performance So Far

With a production budget of $52 million, Dracula has earned $33.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Of that total, the domestic market accounted for $4.5 million across 2,050 theaters nationwide, with a per-screen average of $2,197. The international haul stands at $29.1 million, led by Russia with $12.4 million.

Dracula Box Office Summary

North America – $4.5 million

International – $29.1 million

Total – $33.6 million

Dracula’s $4.5 million three-day opening marked the biggest weekend ever in the distributor’s history. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie also ranked among the top 5 titles in the US weekend charts. This is an impressive achievement, given that the movie had already been released in several overseas markets last year and is currently available on OTT platforms.

What’s more, Dracula is poised to become the highest-grossing film ever for Vertical, just trailing behind Russell Crowe’s The Exorcism, which grossed $4.53 million in the US.

Dracula Rotten Tomatoes Score

Dracula has earned mixed critical responses but positive audience reviews so far. The Tomatometer score stands at 55% from 91 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is at a high 80% from more than 500 verified ratings.

Dracula Plot & Cast

Dracula tells the story of a 15th-century prince who becomes an evil vampire after renouncing God following the loss of his wife. Cursed with eternal life, he becomes Dracula. Condemned to wander through the centuries, he defies fate and death, driven by a single hope—to be reunited with his lost love.

The movie stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula, alongside Christoph Waltz and Zoë Bleu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

