Despite earning a stellar 92% critics’ score and an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple could not translate that acclaim into comparable box office success. While some industry observers may point to January being a slow post-holiday release period, others might think the short 6-to-7-month gap between 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple may have led to audience fatigue. Either way, it’s heartbreaking to see a film so widely praised struggle to attract moviegoers to theaters in huge numbers.

Now in its fourth week in theaters, the post-apocalyptic zombie horror has crossed the $50 million mark globally, with a current worldwide total of $54.1 million. Although it remains the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, according to the Box Office Mojo annual chart, it may not be able to retain its No. 1 position for long. Sam Raimi’s Send Help, for instance, which currently sits at $36.7 million worldwide, is in third place, and several upcoming releases are also expected to challenge The Bone Temple.

As its theatrical run continues, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now closing in on the worldwide earnings of a sequel to the iconic 1987 sci-fi action classic Predator. That film is Predator 2 (1990), and here’s how much The Bone Temple needs to earn globally to surpass it at the box office.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. Predator 2 – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up globally:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $24.5 million

International: $29.7 million

Worldwide: $54.1 million

Predator 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $30.7 million

International: $26.4 million

Worldwide: $57.1 million

With $54.1 million worldwide, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is about $3 million behind Predator 2’s total box office. Unlike Predator 2, which relied more on North American earnings, The Bone Temple made more money from overseas markets. Since the zombie sequel is still playing in theaters, it is expected to outgross Predator 2’s global total in the coming days. The final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple All About?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

