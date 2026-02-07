Following its theatrical release on November 26, 2025, Disney’s animated buddy-cop comedy sequel Zootopia 2 opened to widespread critical acclaim. The film currently holds a strong 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its predecessor, Zootopia, remains one of the studio’s most celebrated titles with an even higher 98% score.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance

Zootopia 2’s real victory can be seen at the global box office. With a worldwide haul of $1.779 billion, Zootopia 2 has outperformed the original film by a margin of around 74% and has found a place among the top ten highest-grossing films of all time. The animated juggernaut trails just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion) on the all-time global chart, according to Box Office Mojo.

At the domestic box office, the film has earned $410.5 million so far, placing it as the 46th highest-grossing title in North American box office history. It currently sits just behind Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which finished its run with $411.3 million. A modest boost from here would be enough for Zootopia 2 to enter the top 45 all-time domestic rankings.

That said, the sequel still has some ground to cover to catch up with another Disney animation blockbuster – Toy Story 3 (2010). Here’s a closer look at how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Toy Story 3 – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Zootopia 2 compares with Toy Story 3 at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $410.5 million

International: $1.369 billion

Worldwide: $1.779 billion

Toy Story 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $415 million

International: $652.3 million

Worldwide: $1.067 billion

Based on the above numbers, the Zootopia sequel is trailing behind the third entry in the Toy Story franchise by around $4.5 million in domestic earnings. Given Zootopia 2’s current stage in its ongoing theatrical run, it remains to be seen if it can close this gap and outgross Toy Story 3 at the North American box office. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Zootopia 2 vs. Toy Story Franchise

Here’s how every film in the Toy Story franchise has performed at the North American box office:

Toy Story (1995): $191.8 million Toy Story 2 (1999): $245.9 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $415 million Toy Story 4 (2019): $434 million

As these figures show, while Zootopia 2 has outperformed the first two Toy Story films at the North American box office, it still trails the franchise’s later entries, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, which remain its strongest domestic performers.

Zootopia 2: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Trailer

