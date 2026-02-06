Zootopia 2 is the sequel to Zootopia, and it has outperformed its predecessor domestically and globally. The film is going after other blockbusters to showcase its box-office dominance, and this time it eyes the domestic haul of a popular Pixar animation that has won two Academy Awards. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s domestic box office performance so far

The animated sequel has remained in the domestic top 10 for the past three days, landing at #6. It has collected $318k on this Wednesday, dropping by 33.3% from last Wednesday. After 71 days of running in theaters, the Disney feature has hit $410.2 million at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 is tracking to beat Pixar’s Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, is the third installment in the iconic Toy Story franchise. The animated feature is the second-highest-grossing installment in the Toy Story film series, earning $415.0 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the domestic box office. It is also the all-time #42 highest-grossing film in North America.

Zootopia 2 is on track to surpass Toy Story 3‘s domestic haul soon. It is about $5 million away from the domestic total for Pixar animation. According to reports, Disney animation is tracking to earn $420 million domestically, and it will easily beat Toy Story 3 and become the all-time 42nd-highest-grossing film.

More about its collection

The Zootopia sequel has performed better at the Chinese box office than in North America. It crossed $630 million in China and emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film. The film’s impressive collection has pushed its overseas total to $1.36 billion cume, bringing the worldwide total to $1.77 billion. Zootopia 2 is expected to achieve the $2 billion milestone worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $410.2 million

International – $1.36 billion

Worldwide – $1.77 billion

