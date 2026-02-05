The R-rated horror game adaptation Iron Lung, with no big stars and little financial backing, is gaining solid traction at the box office. It is on track to beat Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, an installment in one of the most popular game adaptation film franchises. This will be a noteworthy achievement for the Markiplier-helmed film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Iron Lung box office collection on day 5 in North America

Markiplier has surely struck gold with his game adaptation. The film is going strong at the domestic box office, sticking at the top three spots in the rankings. The game adaptation collected a solid $1.8 million on Tuesday, Discount Day in North America, with a hike of 13.2% from Monday, which is more than Resident Evil’s $1.2 million first Tuesday/Discount Day gross. The movie has hit the $21.6 million cume [via trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report] in North America in just five days.

Edges closer to beating the domestic haul of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Resident Evil is a popular film franchise based on the Japanese video game franchise by Capcom. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the sixth installment in the Resident Evil franchise and the direct sequel to Resident Evil: Retribution. It is also the final installment of the main franchise, and Milla Jovovich reprised her role from the previous movies. It will be a massive achievement for Iron Lung to beat The Final Chapter.

For the record, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter collected $26.8 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. However, it is the lowest-grossing film in the original franchise at the domestic box office. Iron Lung is less than $6 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

What does it mean for Markiplier’s film?

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was a major studio-backed franchise entry with wide theatrical reach. Beating it domestically would signal that Iron Lung has broken out well beyond “YouTuber movie” expectations. Iron Lung outperforming a well-known franchise entry is an easy, compelling hook.

Iron Lung collected an estimated $3 million at the overseas box office on its opening weekend. Adding that to its domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total reaches $24.6 million. It is crossing $30 million in its second weekend. Iron Lung was released on January 30.

Domestic – $21.6 million

International – $3.0 million

Worldwide – $24.6 million

