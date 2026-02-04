After landing an impressive nine nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Josh Safdie, and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme has positioned itself as one of this year’s strongest Oscar frontrunners. That awards-season momentum has translated into theatrical traction as well. The widely acclaimed sports comedy-drama has grossed $123.8 million worldwide so far, placing it among the current top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo.

Budget & Break-Even Numbers

The film has already cleared its estimated $65 million production budget figure, but has yet to enter the box office profitability zone. To hit its projected break-even point of $162.5 million, calculated using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, it still needs to add around $38.7 million globally. With Oscar buzz expected to intensify as the March 15, 2026, Oscars ceremony date approaches, a late-stage box office push remains possible, particularly if the film converts nominations into wins.

As Marty Supreme continues its theatrical run, it is also closing in on the worldwide totals of two legacy theatrical releases from earlier eras: the stylish yet overlooked heist flick The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), starring former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, and the iconic action classic First Blood (1982), headlined by Sylvester Stallone. Here’s how much more the Josh Safdie-directed film needs to earn to outgross them at the global box office.

Marty Supreme vs. The Thomas Crown Affair & First Blood – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against these two films at the global box office, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $90.9 million

International: $32.9 million

Worldwide: $123.8 million

Now, let’s take a look at how The Thomas Crown Affair and First Blood performed worldwide:

The Thomas Crown Affair: $124.3 million

First Blood: $125.2 million

As the above figures indicate, the Josh Safdie-directed sports comedy-drama is just $0.5 million short of The Thomas Crown Affair and $1.4 million behind First Blood. Considering Marty Supreme is still playing in theaters and benefiting from sustained awards-season visibility, surpassing both titles appears likely in the near term. The final verdict will be clear after the film wraps up its ongoing theatrical run.

Marty Supreme: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (played by Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. As per Variety, the lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

