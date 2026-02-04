Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is yet another example of a not-so-uncommon box office trend: films earning strong critical and audience approval but failing to convert that goodwill into an equally strong theatrical footfall. The zombie sequel holds an impressive 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated entry in the 28 Years Later franchise to date. But the positive reception has not translated into sustained momentum at the box office, and its theater count has now dropped to around 2,000 screens in North America.

Despite its modest run, The Bone Temple currently ranks as the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, with a global total of $53.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That position, however, appears vulnerable. With Sam Raimi’s Send Help (currently #4 at $28.6 million) and several other recent and forthcoming theatrical releases gaining traction, the film is unlikely to hold onto the top spot for long.

As its theatrical run continues, the Ralph Fiennes starrer is now approaching the worldwide box office total of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-nominated survival drama 127 Hours (2010), starring James Franco. The question now is straightforward: how much more does 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple need to earn globally to surpass that target?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. 127 Hours – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up globally:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $23.8 million

International: $30 million

Worldwide: $53.8 million

127 Hours – Box Office Summary

North America: $18.3 million

International: $42.4 million

Worldwide: $60.7 million

While The Bone Temple has outperformed 127 Hours in North America, it lags behind internationally, where Danny Boyle’s survival drama built stronger theatrical legs. That said, with a global gap of $6.9 million, the sequel is expected to outgross 127 Hours before wrapping up its ongoing run, provided it maintains a steady hold despite a reduced theater count. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Far Is The Bone Temple From Reaching Its Production Budget?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was produced on an estimated budget of $63 million. With its current worldwide gross standing at $53.8 million, the film needs roughly $9.2 million more to surpass its production cost.

However, reaching true profitability is a far tougher challenge. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the zombie sequel would need to gross approximately $157.5 million globally to fully recoup its costs, a milestone that now appears out of reach given its current box-office trajectory.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Plot

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Send Help Box Office: Beats Greenland 2: Migration, Soon To Enter Top 3 Worldwide Grossers Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News