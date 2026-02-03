The Melania Trump documentary grabbed the spotlight with its strong opening weekend collections. The film, however, had a strong budget, including marketing costs. Therefore, it must perform well at the box office to achieve break-even. Although the film’s endgame is its performance on streaming platforms, a solid theatrical run would still be good for the makers. Scroll below for the deets.

Melania’s box office performance in its opening weekend

The documentary opened at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected a solid $7.1 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is the biggest opening weekend for the genre since 2013, surpassing the opening weekends of Am I Racist? [$4.5 million], Monkey Kingdom [$4.6 million], Born in China [$4.8 million], and After Death [$5.1 million].

Internationally, Melania collected just $25k on its opening weekend. It has been released in limited markets overseas, which include Australia and New Zealand. Adding the solid domestic gross to its international cume, the worldwide collection became $7.18 million on its opening weekend. It is a strong start for a documentary, but not enough if it plans to achieve break-even in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $7.1 million

International – $25k

Worldwide – $7.2 million

How much does it need to reach break-even at the box office?

According to reports, Melania had an overall budget of $75 million, including the marketing costs. Since Amazon and MGM Studios have acquired the film and it is primarily for their online audience, box office collection matters less. If it were to break even at the box office, Melania would need to earn around $187.5 million, based on the industry’s 2.5X multiplier. It is a huge target for a documentary, but then again, this movie’s endgame is how it performs on Prime Video.

What is the documentary about?

The documentary follows Melania Trump during the final 20 days before the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, taking viewers inside her private world as she navigates high-stakes planning, intimate conversations, and the complexities of returning to the White House. Melania was released on January 30.

