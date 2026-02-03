Disney sequel Zootopia 2 has performed better than Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office this weekend, showing its immense stronghold. It is edging closer to the $1.8 billion milestone worldwide and also towards the global haul of the biggest Spider-Man movie. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

The Disney sequel landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings, outgrossing Avatar: Fire and Ash, pushing it to the 5th rank. The animated feature has collected $5.9 million at the domestic box office, up 11.8% from last weekend despite the loss of 54 theaters in North America. The domestic total of the Zootopia sequel is $409.08 million.

Zootopia 2 is unstoppable at the overseas box office as well. The film has collected $17.3 million at the international box office on its 10th weekend. It has reached $1.37 billion in overseas cume, including $638.8 million from China. Combining the domestic and the overseas grosses, the worldwide collection of the Disney feature is $1.77 billion in 68 days. Despite being available online, the film is holding strong at the theaters.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $409.1 million

International – $1.36 billion

Worldwide – $1.77 billion

On track to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time. It is led by Tom Holland and features cameos by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, breaking the internet with its box office collections. Tom Holland’s film collected $1.92 billion worldwide and is the all-time 8th highest-grossing film.

Zootopia 2 is about $150 million away from the worldwide haul of Spider-Man: No Way Home and becoming the all-time 8th-highest-grosser worldwide. Since it is tracking to end its global run between $1.8 billion and $2 billion, it has a shot of surpassing No Way Home at the worldwide box office. This will only prove the animated feature’s dominance at the box office, even so late in the release.

