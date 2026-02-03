Sam Raimi’s Send Help has stunned with its strong debut at the domestic box office. Its overseas debut was a bit shaky, as expected for a horror original. However, it is already eyeing several of the esteemed director’s box-office hits. It is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of a Raimi-directed superhero film starring Liam Neeson. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Send Help at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the original survival horror’s weekend actuals came slightly below the initially reported numbers. The film has raked in $19.1 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. It is the biggest domestic debut of the year and the 8th biggest for 20th Century Studios since its inception under Disney.

Internationally, Sam Raimi’s Send Help collected $8.09 million on its opening weekend. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide total reached $27.19 million on its opening weekend. It is already the 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide. It surpassed Greenland 2: Migration in its opening weekend alone to become 2026’s 4th highest-grosser globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $19.1 million

International – $8.1 million

Worldwide – $27.2 million

Set to beat Sam Raimi’s Darkman worldwide

Darkman was a superhero horror film released in 1990 featuring Liam Neeson in the lead role, and Sam Raimi was its director. It reportedly performed well at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. It grossed $48.8 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Although forgotten, it is cited as a cult classic and an important stepping stone in superhero cinema. It is also remembered as Raimi’s prototype for Spider-Man, especially in its visual flair and tragic hero arc.

It is also one of the earliest modern superhero films not based on an existing comic. Now, Raimi’s original survival horror flick is edging closer to beating the worldwide haul of Darkman.

Why is it important?

What makes Send Help beating Darkman notable is that both are original films, released without franchise or IP support. Decades apart, each relied purely on concept and execution. Send Help, matching or surpassing Darkman’s lifetime box office, will highlight how original stories can still find theatrical success. Send Help was released on January 30.

