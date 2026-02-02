Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid has emerged as a significant success at the box office. The film is showing strong hold at the overseas box office and, as a result, has crossed the global haul of The Fault in Our Stars. It is on track to cross a major milestone at the international box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid at the worldwide box office

Due to several new releases, Amanda Seyfried’s film has dropped out of the domestic top 5 rankings. It is at #8 this weekend and collected $3.5 million, despite the loss of 404 theaters. It dropped by 11.2% only from last weekend. With that, the domestic total of the R-rated thriller has hit the $120.68 million cume.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Housemaid is performing really well at the overseas box office. It collected a solid $16.4 million across 70 overseas markets during this weekend. The R-rated thriller dropped by 23% from last weekend, bringing the international total to $195 million. It is on track to cross the $200 million milestone overseas. Adding the overseas and domestic grosses, the worldwide collection reached $315.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $120.7 million

International – $195 million

Worldwide – $315.7 million

Surpasses the worldwide haul of The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green’s novel of the same name, is one of the most successful romance dramas. The coming-of-age romance tragedy grossed an insane $307.1 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. The Housemaid has surpassed The Fault in Our Stars’ worldwide total this weekend. Since both films are successful book adaptations, overtaking the latter highlights The Housemaid’s strong box-office performance.

The R-rated thriller still has enough juice left and is expected to gross between $360 million and $400 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The Housemaid was released in the theaters on December 19.

