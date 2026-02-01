Sam Raimi’s survival horror film Send Help is currently playing in theaters and has received widespread praise from critics and audiences. The film holds an impressive 93% critics’ score and 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the highest-rated titles in Sam Raimi’s directorial career.

Interestingly, Send Help ranks above films directed by him, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (73%), Oz the Great and Powerful (56%), Spider-Man 3 (63%), and even the iconic superhero movie Spider-Man (90%). It also edges past Drag Me to Hell (92%) and matches Spider-Man 2 (93%), long considered one of Sam Raimi’s most acclaimed directorial ventures .

Send Help Opening Day – North America Box Office

On the box office front, Send Help appears well-positioned to convert its widespread critical acclaim into strong audience turnout. The film is now tracking to outperform initial industry projections at the North American box office. The Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien-led survival horror opened to an impressive $7.2 million domestically on its opening day, quickly securing a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing releases of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Send Help comfortably outpaced the opening-day numbers of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($5.6 million) and The Monkey ($5.9 million), signaling strong early momentum for the weekend box office.

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $7.2 million

International: $10,821

Worldwide: $7.2 million

Send Help Weekend Projected Earnings In North America

If Send Help sustains its current momentum and benefits from strong word of mouth, the film is projected to close its 3-day opening weekend at the North American box office somewhere in the $16 million–$20 million range. The final figures will be confirmed on Monday, once official weekend estimates are reported.

Send Help Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated budget of $40 million, Sam Raimi’s Send Help would require a global box office haul of approximately $100 million to reach its break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given the film’s strong critical reception, positive early buzz, encouraging opening-weekend projections, and Sam Raimi’s established brand value, the survival horror may potentially cross this threshold in the coming weeks. A clearer picture will emerge once the film completes its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s Send Help All About – Plot & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office: Nears $50 Million Worldwide, Edges Closer To Jake Gyllenhaal & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Ambulance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News